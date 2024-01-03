What does Kenny Pickett’s benching do for Steelers 2024 QB situation?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched Kenny Pickett.

However you want to say it or parse it, Pickett was medically cleared to play last week in Seattle. He is healthy enough to play right now. Mason Rudolph will start against the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett will not.

What that means for this week, and presumably all the rest of the weeks in 2023 season that involve the Steelers, is that the team’s fate rests in the hands of its former third-string quarterback.

