What is the purple-bluish glow coming from some lights above Western Pennsylvania highways?

There’s a purple-bluish glow coming from some of the lights above highways in Western Pennsylvania.

“I have noticed some weird colors. I noticed the different color of the lights,” one driver told Channel 11.

It’s a bizarre look. What’s causing it, and is anything being done to address it?

Chief Investigator Rick Earle noticed the phenomenon while driving on some local roads and went to PennDOT to get to the bottom of it. Tonight on Channel 11 News at 11.

