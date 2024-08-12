What you need to know before dining out for Pittsburgh Restaurant Week

PITTSBURGH — It’s restaurant week in Pittsburgh!
The biannual event highlights the wide-ranging dining options that the city has to offer and tries to bring in people from surrounding communities to enjoy meals at a special discounted price.
The summer session is running from Aug. 12-18.
Event organizers have three suggestions to make your Restaurant Week experience the best it can be:
- MAKE RESERVATIONS. Most locations accept reservations during restaurant week to streamline their customer service. For restaurants that do not offer online reservations, call to inquire about a dining time.
- MENTION RESTAURANT WEEK. When being seated and offered menus, ensure to mention Pittsburgh Restaurant Week to the waitstaff to ensure you are getting the correct menus and pricing.
- GRATUITIES APPRECIATED. Waitstaff handle a surge of customers during restaurant week and many of the special menus are multiple courses that would have been priced higher if ordered a la carte. If you are able, consider gratuities that take into account the original pricing and extra effort to perfect a multi-course service.
Click here to see the participating restaurants.
