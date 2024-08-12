What you need to know before dining out for Pittsburgh Restaurant Week

PITTSBURGH — It’s restaurant week in Pittsburgh!

The biannual event highlights the wide-ranging dining options that the city has to offer and tries to bring in people from surrounding communities to enjoy meals at a special discounted price.

The summer session is running from Aug. 12-18.

Event organizers have three suggestions to make your Restaurant Week experience the best it can be:

MAKE RESERVATIONS. Most locations accept reservations during restaurant week to streamline their customer service. For restaurants that do not offer online reservations, call to inquire about a dining time.

When being seated and offered menus, ensure to mention Pittsburgh Restaurant Week to the waitstaff to ensure you are getting the correct menus and pricing. GRATUITIES APPRECIATED. Waitstaff handle a surge of customers during restaurant week and many of the special menus are multiple courses that would have been priced higher if ordered a la carte. If you are able, consider gratuities that take into account the original pricing and extra effort to perfect a multi-course service.

