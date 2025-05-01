‘Wheel of Fortune’ connections to Pittsburgh, nearby areas

PITTSBURGH — Our Wheel Watchers know that if you watch Wheel of Fortune enough on Channel 11, you’ll see a Pittsburgh connection.

Do you remember when Wheel of Fortune filmed in Pittsburgh in 1998?

Vanna White does!

Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic sat down with Vanna White to learn more about the show’s ties to the Steel City. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m. for that interview.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group