Local

‘WHERE. IS. KATE?!’: Pittsburgh club hosting Kate Middleton search party walk

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Photos: Kate Middleton, Prince William spotted at Wimbledon 2022 Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, sits in the Royal box on Centre Court ahead of the men's singles quarterfinal match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Jannik Sinner on Day 9 of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — If you like the Royal family, conspiracy theories or going on long walks in the park, a Pittsburgh club is hosting an event for you.

Pittsburgh Girls Who Walk is hosting a Kate Middleton search party walk at Highland Park Reservoir on March 24 at 11 a.m.

>> Princess Kate apologizes for ‘confusion’ over photo that was recalled by news agencies

The walk will be a roughly an hour long as the group “makes sure the Princess of Wales didn’t suddenly decide she wants to be the Princess of Pittsburgh.”

Those interested in the walk are asked to meet at the fountain and to bring water, sunscreen, comfortable shoes and “your best sleuthing skills.”

Pittsburgh Girls Who Walks hosts weekly walks to get your Sunday steps in.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 4 children, 1 adult killed in Westmoreland County house fire
  • PHOTOS: 5 people, including 4 children, killed in Westmoreland County house fire
  • Woman dead, man critically injured in shooting at Blawnox manufacturing plant
  • VIDEO: Man who murdered missing McKeesport man takes plea deal, will serve up to 44 years
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read