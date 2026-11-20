WASHINGTON — The White House has named a new national cyber director after a series of widespread service outages disrupted life and unnerved many Americans.

Kirsten Davies, chief information officer at the Defense Department, will fill the role, according to social media posts by several members of Trump’s cabinet. She will replace Sean Cairncross as the administration’s top cybersecurity official.

“Our nation stands in the crossroad of analog, digital, and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected,” Davis wrote in a post on X. “Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come …but only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future.”

Trump faced a groundswell of criticism as Americans grappled with a cascade of service outages that snarled travel, cut off work, limited bank access and disrupted classified communications.

Even staunch Trump allies accused the administration of lying to Americans or hiding information about the true cause of the disruptions. Over the past week, Microsoft, Chase Bank, air traffic control and the National Security Agency have all been affected.

Rubio on Tuesday sought to assure Americans that there’s “zero” information that the technical failures are related to each other or to a malign actor.

The White House made the change as Trump returned from a three-day trip to Asia, where he downplayed the episodes, declaring that “things like that happen.”

“She has proven herself to be a dedicated patriot and professional, and we are confident she will advance President Trump’s America First agenda across the cybersecurity landscape,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote in a post on X congratulating Davies.

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