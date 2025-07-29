Wholey’s Market in Pittsburgh hosting free interactive sampling experience

PITTSBURGH — Wholey’s Market in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is hosting ‘Taste of Wholey’s,’ a free community event offering a flavorful journey through its departments.

The event invites shoppers to sample a variety of foods, showcasing the quality and freshness that Wholey’s is known for. Participants will receive a ‘Taste of Wholey’s Passport’ to be stamped at each tasting station, culminating in a special gift for those who complete the tour.

“Taste of Wholey’s is more than just a tasting event—it’s an opportunity for our customers to experience the quality, freshness, and variety that has made Wholey’s a Pittsburgh tradition for over a century,” said Muriel Maze, Marketing Director at Wholey’s.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

