Wholey’s will celebrate 111th anniversary by making Pittsburgh’s biggest fish sandwich

PITTSBURGH — Wholey’s Market in the Strip District is celebrating their 111th anniversary by making Pittsburgh’s biggest fish sandwich.

The sandwich, dubbed the “Whaler Wonder” will weigh in at 111 pounds and be served on a Mancini’s bun.

You can have a bite of the sandwich on Saturday, Sept. 23, as the anniversary celebrations take place.

Iceburgh, the Pittsburgh Penguins mascot, will make an appearance at 11 a.m. to kick off the day.

The celebration will last all day and includes giveaways, raffles, a photobooth and cake.

