Widely scattered storms move through Pittsburgh region on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Some showers and brief downpours are moving through the area this morning, mainly east of Pittsburgh. Many hours will be rain-free, but a shower can’t be ruled out at any time as a cold front presses south.

The highest chance of a pop-up thunderstorm or two comes this afternoon, although the greatest likelihood of severe weather looks to stay west and northeast of our area. A shower may linger south of I-70 this evening before cooler and less humid air moves in overnight.

Monday and Tuesday will offer the most pleasant-feeling conditions we’ve had in a while. Enjoy it, because heat and humidity race back in for the second half of the week, with highs approaching 90 degrees. The next chance for thunderstorms looks to hold off until Friday.

