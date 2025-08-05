‘Widespread phone outage’ could prevent people from calling 911

A phone outage may make it so some people cannot contact 911.

Butler County PA Emergency Services says Consolidated Communications is experiencing a “widespread phone outage,” making it so people cannot make or receive phone calls.

In the event of an emergency, officials urge people to use a cell phone to call or text 911, as service from all cell carriers is working.

Officials say Consolidated Communications is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group