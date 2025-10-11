Wilkinsburg Community Development Corp. hosts Strong Neighborhoods resource fair

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation is hosting the Strong Neighborhoods Resource Fair & Fall Celebration on Oct. 11, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

This free event aims to connect residents with valuable programs and services offered by the WCDC and partner organizations, including Hosanna House, Peoples Bank and Trust, Allegheny County, Healthy Start, Gwen’s Girls, and the Wilkinsburg Library.

In addition to providing access to important resources, the event will feature family-friendly activities such as a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating and other fall-themed fun.

The Strong Neighborhoods program is designed to increase community capacity and participation through technical assistance, educational opportunities, and financial support.

Residents will have the opportunity to learn about creating a will, securing funds for critical home repairs, and more.

