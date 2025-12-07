Wilkinsburg man accused of making, possessing child pornography hit with federal indictment

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Department of Justice has filed an indictment against a Wilkinsburg man who they say made and possessed child pornography.

Anton Reed Sr., 33, was indicted on Friday.

The DOJ said an investigaiton between the FBI, Allegheny County Police and Wilkinsburg police led them to Reed.

Investigators said he made visual depictions of the sexual exploitation of a minor on July 8, 2022. He was also indicted for possessing child pornography from Dec. 10, 2022, to Sept. 8, 2025.

Police said the victims were under the age of 12.

He faces no less than 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, a $750,000 fine, or both.

The investigation is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that has been ongoing since May 2006.

