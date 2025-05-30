Wilkinsburg Mayor says young men are shooting women with stun, pellet, BB guns

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A local mayor is warning women in his community to be on the lookout.

Wilkinsburg Mayor Dontae Comans posted to his Facebook page saying “Our law enforcement partners have shared concerning intel regarding young males targeting women by shooting at them with stun guns, air pistols, and BB guns. These senseless acts are not only dangerous, but they also threaten the safety and peace of our community.”

“I see people on Facebook and stuff talking about it,” Wilkinsburg resident Jaraya Lane said. “I heard about it before. It happens like every year around this time.”

It’s never happened to her, but Jaraya says she knows people who have been hit.

“They just think it’s fun but people don’t be thinking it’s fun.”

Mayor Comans called the trend “reckless” and said officers would be increasing patrols.

“That’s definitely the right move to make. They need to,” Wilkinsburg resident Tracy Johnson said.

Neighbors told Channel 11 it’s not just posing a danger to the women being targeted, but to the young men doing it.

“Somebody might pull out a real gun and shoot them,” Johnson.

Both women shared a message.

“Don’t do it. Simply, find a different hobby or go paintballing somewhere. They’ve got different places they can play at,” Lane said.

“They need to stop before they get hurt or go to jail,” Johnson said.

Citing law enforcement partners, the mayor’s post included safety tips like walking in pairs.

He’s also asking anyone with information to police or 911.

