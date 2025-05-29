Wilkinsburg School District brings in new superintendent with hope of increasing enrollment

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A school district on the mend. Wilkinsburg closed its middle and high schools a decade ago. Now, its two elementary schools have undergone multimillion-dollar renovations, and earlier this week, a new superintendent was announced.

Dr. Jocelyn Artinger, who was selected by the Wilkinsburg School Board on Tuesday, emphasized her vision for the district: “For me, the future of Wilkinsburg School District is one focused on academic excellence.”

Bringing 17 years of experience from her role as principal in the Mt. Lebanon School District, as well as previous positions at Sto-Rox, Pittsburgh Public Schools, and Propel Schools, Artinger said, “I have been all over, and I think my commitment to educational excellence, regardless of the setting, has always been the same.”

Artinger recognizes that her new district faces challenges, particularly with enrollment. “Right now, our focus is on bringing back families who have chosen charter or private schools. We want to show them the strong academic, arts, and music programs we have here in Wilkinsburg,” she stated.

In 2015, the Wilkinsburg School District closed its middle and high school buildings. The following year, 7th through 12th-grade students moved to Pittsburgh Public Schools. “Our contract with Pittsburgh Public will end in a few years, and I believe there will need to be a larger discussion with the board and the community about what that relationship looks like moving forward,” Artinger said.

Despite these challenges, Artinger believes the district is on the rebound: enrollment is up at both elementary schools, and the district has invested $10 million in renovating its buildings.

However, the perception of the district needs to be improved. “A lot of times, people hear about Wilkinsburg and are influenced by misconceptions and preconceived notions based on headlines from 20 years ago. I would urge them to come to Wilkinsburg and see for themselves,” she remarked.

Artinger will officially begin her role as superintendent on July 1.

