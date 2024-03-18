Winging it: Penguins overwhelm Detroit, 6-3

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Losing this game would not have eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins from contention for a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Not mathematically, anyway.

For all practical purposes, though, nothing shy of divine intervention would have been enough to get them in if they’d been beaten by Detroit Sunday.

And even that probably wouldn’t have done it.

Their situation clearly was desperate, at best, and the Penguins’ performance in their 6-3 victory against the Red Wings showed that they realized it.

