Winners of 22nd annual City of Pittsburgh Gingerbread Display announced

PITTSBURGH — The winners of the City of Pittsburgh’s 22nd annual Gingerbread Display and Competition have been announced.

More than 300 entries were received from schools, families, professionals and residents.

There were 19 category award winners, an inaugural Clearview Choice honoree and Curator’s Choice chosen by one of the Carnegie Museum of Art’s own curators.

Clearview representatives selected the entry from Moore Elementary School students, “Page’s Dairy Mart,” as their honoree.

Pittsburgh 2024 gingerbread contest

“Designed by future leaders and creatives at Moore Elementary School, students beautifully captured a Pittsburgh favorite, a beloved ice cream shop that brings people together through delicious treats,” said Amber Deemer, with Clearview Federal Credit Union.

Carnegie curators chose the Spegar family’s entry titled “Hickory Dickory Clock” as their winner.

Pittsburgh 2024 gingerbread contest

“It’s such a whimsical concept—a little fondant mouse breaking into a gingerbread tall case clock... The clock was beautifully designed and crafted down to the tiniest details, like the time being set to 12:25,” Rachel Delphia said.

But, you can still have a say on your favorite gingerbread display. The 2024 People’s Choice Award voting is open through Dec. 31.

All gingerbread house entries will remain on display through Jan 3, 2025, in the lobby of the City-County building.

Click here to see all the gingerbread house entries or to place your people’s choice vote.

