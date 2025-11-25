Winners announced for Pittsburgh’s annual gingerbread competition; people’s choice voting now open

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh’s 23rd Annual Gingerbread Display and Competition is now open for the season, showcasing nearly 400 entries.

This year’s competition features a wide range of participants, including local schools, families, professionals and neighbors, all vying for top honors in various categories. Popular themes among the entries include viral trends, holiday movies, and Pittsburgh-related topics, such as Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Trolley and the city’s historic inclines.

There are 18 category awards, along with the Clearview Choice and Curator’s Choice awards. All of these awards were already presented at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 21.

The Clearview Choice Award, selected by the event’s official partner, was given to Langley’s Little Library”, created by students at Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Langley Pre K-8.

23rd Annual Gingerbread Display and Competition Clearview Choice

The Curator’s Choice Award, selected by a Carnegie Museum of Art curator, went to “Modern on the Mon” by Melody McDonald of Munhall.

23rd Annual Gingerbread Display and Competition Curator's Choice

The gingerbread houses will be on display in the grand lobby of the historic City-County Building until Dec. 31, 2025. Visitors can view the display on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with holiday closures on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 25.

An online gallery is available for those unable to attend in person, where the public can vote for the 2025 People’s Choice Award until Dec. 31. The winner will be announced shortly after the new year.

The Gingerbread House Display and Competition began in 2002 and was originally hosted by Downtown Pittsburgh hotels to benefit the Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund. It moved to the City-County Building in 2019.

See the full gallery of entries by clicking here.

