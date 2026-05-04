Winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth more than $482K sold in Allegheny County

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket worth $482,557 for the “Making Money” game was sold on Sunday in Allegheny County.

Mauro’s Corner Pizza & Deli on Saltsburg Road in Penn Hills Township sold the winning ticket. They will receive a $500 bonus for selling it.

The “Making Money” game is a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $400,000.

Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

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