Man accused of intentionally causing crash resulting in serious injuries in Mercer County

NEW SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of intentionally causing a crash in Mercer County that resulted in serious injuries.

Information shared by Pennsylvania State Police on Monday said the crash happened at the intersection of Porter Road and E. Jamestown Road in West Salem Township at 9:37 p.m. on Friday.

Troopers said the crash involved a 2020 Kia Telluride and a 2012 Dodge Journey.

Police said a 38-year-old man was arrested after multiple witnesses told police he chased down the victims and intentionally wrecked into them.

Two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. A total of four people were in the vehicle that was hit.

Troopers have not released the suspect’s name at this time and did not specify which of the vehicles he was driving.

The man’s bail was set at $25,000.

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