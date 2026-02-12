Winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $10K sold at Western Pennsylvania gas station

WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery winning scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a Western Pennsylvania Gas Station.

The Sunoco at 4142 National Pike in Wharton Township, Fayette County, will receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket, $10,000 a Month for Life, is a $5 scratch-off game.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

