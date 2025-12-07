Winter Wellness Circle Glow-Up by Babesburgh to offer relaxation, fitness

PITTSBURGH — Babesburgh is hosting the Winter Wellness Circle Glow-Up on Dec. 7 , at Velum Fermentation in Pittsburgh’s South Side, offering a relaxing afternoon amid the holiday season.

The event will feature unlimited wellness and fitness classes, a mindful craft, music and dancing and local art and wellness vendors, providing attendees with a chance to unwind and recharge.

“Babesburgh was founded to give women opportunities to connect, learn, grow, and have fun,” said Cat Bruno, Babesburgh Founder. “This time of year does not give us many opportunities to take care of ourselves, The Glow Up Wellness Circle will do exactly that – give us all a moment to catch our breath, refocus, and enjoy time with others.”

The Winter Wellness Circle Glow-Up is designed to offer a calm, welcoming afternoon full of mindful movement and creative crafting, providing an opportunity to check a few friends off your gift list.

The event will include a variety of wellness and fitness sessions led by local instructors, such as beginner-friendly yoga flow and sound healing, energizing Zumba and mindful movement and energy clearing.

Participants can also enjoy resistance band strength training, chakra meditation and line dancing sessions, offering a diverse range of activities to suit different interests and fitness levels.

The Glow Up ticket, priced at $25, includes unlimited class admission, one drink and one craft activity, making it an affordable way to experience the event’s offerings.

Velum Fermentation, located at 2120 Jane Street, will serve as the venue for this wellness-focused event, providing a unique setting for attendees to relax and enjoy the activities.

