Local

Parkway East reopens after downed wires close interstate

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Downed wires shuts down part of Parkway East Downed wires shuts down part of Parkway East (PennDOT)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of the Parkway East was closed due to downed wires.

PennDOT said eastbound I-376 was closed between the North 791 Penn Hills (Exit 81) and South 48 Monroeville (Exit 84A) interchanges.

The interstate has since reopened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 18-year-old randomly thrown into the street, beaten by woman in downtown Pittsburgh
  • Historic Pittsburgh church demolished after more than a century
  • Pittsburgh Steelers announce training camp schedule
  • VIDEO: Woman claimed to be Cherrie Mahan on social media; fingerprints not a match, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read