Wiz Khalifa, Sean Paul bringing ‘Good Vibes Only’ tour to Pittsburgh area

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh’s own Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul are bringing their co-headlining tour to Western Pennsylvania. — Pittsburgh’s own Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul are bringing their co-headlining tour to Western Pennsylvania.

The Good Vibes Only tour will be making a stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, July 19.

Khalifa and Paul will also be joined by DaBaby, Chevy Woods, Fedd the God and DJ Bonics.

Presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Most Read