Woman, 18, accused of stealing car, hitting vehicles and hotel after fleeing officers in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in jail after police say she stole a car and fled from officers before hitting two vehicles and a hotel in Pittsburgh.

Court records show Saniyah Gates, 18, is charged with theft, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and related charges, following an incident on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told police he was getting pizza at a shop in the 1000 block of Federal Street. The man said a person got in the driver’s seat and sped off after he went inside to retrieve something.

Police say they used the man’s Apple AirPod case to track the vehicle.

Police tried to stop the vehicle near Seventh and Penn avenues. However, the vehicle reportedly hit the wall of an unoccupied building, then hit a Port Authority Police cruiser before fleeing the wrong way on Penn Avenue.

Police pursued the vehicle, which they say performed multiple traffic violations and nearly caused crashes.

While on Grant Street, the vehicle reportedly hit a Pittsburgh police cruiser before continuing to flee toward Oliver Avenue.

Police say the vehicle tried to go on the sidewalk, between a van and the Omni William Penn Hotel, but it crashed into the van and building, becoming disabled.

Officers reportedly Tased Gates, though her behavior didn’t change, and she had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Police say Gates does not have a driver’s license.

Court records show Gates is being held in the Allegheny County Jail. She has been unable to post bail, which is set at $5,000.

