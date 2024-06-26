Local

Woman, 76, killed in Greene County crash

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Greene County map Greene County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Greene County Tuesday.

The Greene County Office of the Coroner said the crash happened at around 12:38 p.m. on U.S. Route 19 north of Waynesburg in Franklin Township.

Linda Phillips, 76, from Waynesburg, was a passenger in a car that crashed into another vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

Phillips was pronounced dead around two hours after the crash.

An autopsy is pending.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man pretending to help elderly woman pushes her to the ground before stealing her car, police say
  • Alleged child predator charged after being confronted by online activist group outside Giant Eagle
  • Man accused of carjacking woman in Hempfield while she was shopping with 4-year-old granddaughter
  • VIDEO: New plans would more than double the size of Three Rivers Heritage Trail
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read