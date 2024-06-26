Woman, 76, killed in Greene County crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Greene County Tuesday.

The Greene County Office of the Coroner said the crash happened at around 12:38 p.m. on U.S. Route 19 north of Waynesburg in Franklin Township.

Linda Phillips, 76, from Waynesburg, was a passenger in a car that crashed into another vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

Phillips was pronounced dead around two hours after the crash.

An autopsy is pending.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group