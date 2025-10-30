Woman accused of giving weight loss clinic patients medicine for cows

A woman who ran two local weight loss clinics is charged with giving patients drugs meant for cows.

According to the federal court documents, Nicole Millen operated clinics at Renu Medical and Weight Loss in Scott Township and Restorative Medicine in McCandless Township.

According to the complaint, Millen came up with weight loss plans for patients involving the use of the drug Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG).

Instead, prosecutors say she used Chorulon, a veterinary medicine containing HCG.

That drug is not approved by the FDA for use in humans and prosecutors say it’s used in cows frequently in heat because of cystic ovaries.

They said Millen was not a licensed doctor, nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant, veterinarian or other medical professional.

Investigators said she got the drug from a retailer of veterinary supplies in Illinois. They said, when bought from a licensed distributor, the labeling would read: “For animal use only” and “Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian.”

Police believe the drug was mixed with a diluent and placed in unlabeled syringes. They said there could be no direction under which the drug could be used by humans safely.

