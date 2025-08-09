Woman accused of killing man, injuring woman after crashing into a vehicle while driving drunk

PITTSBURGH — A woman accused of killing a man and injuring a woman after a head-on crash in Pittsburgh is in custody.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Danielle Davis, 23, of Uniontown, turned herself in to deputies at the Municipal Courts Building at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. She was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and involuntary manslaughter, among other charges, on July 22.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a head-on crash between a Hyundai sedan and a Toyota Prius on Beechwood Boulevard near Squirrel Hill at 12:37 a.m. on March 11.

Investigators said the sedan was traveling southbound before crossing the double yellow lines and crashing into the Prius. Police said there did not appear to be any obvious defects with the road and that the weather had not created any hazardous conditions that might have otherwise caused the crash. The Hyundai’s frame left gouges in the road.

Police said Davis was driving the sedan and had a woman riding in the passenger seat. They were both taken to hospitals. The driver of the Prius, Abdulaziz Sharibbaev, 33, had to be extricated from his vehicle and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital the next day from blunt trauma.

Davis was interviewed at UPMC Mercy Hospital. She was the registered owner of the Hyundai. An officer reported smelling alcohol on her breath and said she told him she “had a few shots in a hotel room.” She consented to having her blood drawn while at the hospital.

Her blood alcohol concentration was more than twice the legal limit and marijuana was also in her bloodstream, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

Data collected by an Event Data Recorder within the Hyundai revealed that the vehicle could not have been going less than 36 mph at the time of the crash. The speed limit was 25 mph. Officers said they also learned the vehicle’s accelerator was steady during the 4.5 seconds before the crash and that the steering wheel angle remained straight until .5 seconds before the crash.

Davis is being held at the Allegheny County Jail. According to court papers, she was denied bail because she is “a danger to the community.”

