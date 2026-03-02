Woman accused of running over ex-boyfriend with his SUV

A woman is facing criminal charges over accusations that she hit her ex-boyfriend with his SUV over the weekend.

Channel 11 previously reported that a man was found unresponsive with a head injury early Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Warrington Avenue. Police said he was hit while on the sidewalk.

Chanel Dyer, 38, is now charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault for the incident.

According to court documents, Dyer told police she, her ex and two others had been out drinking before he was kicked out of a bar.

She claims he assaulted her as she was driving, so she forced him out of the car. She alleged that he got out, then choked her.

Police claim that Dyer then drove onto the sidewalk, hit her ex, then drove away. Court documents reveal the man was found in the road, bleeding from the head. He was last said to be in critical condition with multiple severe internal and head injuries.

The court document states the incident was captured on city cameras. The Chevy Tahoe stops, and Dyer gets out of the car and opens the rear passenger door, where the victim gets out. She walks back around to the driver’s side door and he follows, then they “appear to get in a physical altercation.” Once the altercation stops, she gets back in the vehicle and appears to turn it on as he stands in front of it.

The court document describes what the camera captured next:

“The vehicle then accelerates toward the victim, who then disappears from camera view. The Tahoe is then observed to jump the curb and drive onto the sidewalk in front of 632 Warrington Avenue. The veicle then drives off the sidewalk... the victim is then seen lying in the middle of the north lane of Warrington Ave.”

Dyer told police she saw Hardick in front of the Tahoe, but she was not aware she hit anyone and claimed that she would never have intentionally hit her ex-boyfriend.

Dyer is being held at the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

