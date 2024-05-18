Several Allegheny County roads closed following severe storms

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Some Allegheny County roads are closed or have restrictions Saturday morning following severe storms the night before.

PennDOT announced portions of the following roads are closed or restricted because of weather conditions:

Route 51 (Stoops Ferry Road) between Shafer Road and Flaugherty Run Road in Moon Township – lane restriction in each direction

Route 3046 (Doyle Road) between Janie Drive and Streets Run Road in Baldwin Borough – closed in each direction

Route 3094 (Brocktown Road) at McGovern Boulevard in Crescent Township – closed in each direction

Route 3109 (University Boulevard) between Stoops Ferry Road and Campus Road in Moon Township – closed in the northbound direction

The Moon Township Police Department also posted several road closures:

University Blvd. is closed in both directions from Stoops Ferry Rd. to the area of the car dealerships.

Spring Run Rd. Ext. is closed from Brodhead Rd. to Boggs School Rd. and from Boggs School Rd. to Glengarry Dr.

Stoops Ferry Rd. has a lane restriction from Flaugherty Run Rd. to Shafer Rd.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid these roads if possible and prepare for delays if in the area.

