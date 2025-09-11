Woman accused of vandalizing Pittsburgh synagogue sentenced

PITTSBURGH — The woman accused of vandalizing a Pittsburgh synagogue was handed her sentence on Wednesday.

Talya A. Lubit, 25, pleaded guilty in May to federal charges of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and defacing and damaging a religious building.

The judge sentenced Lubit to five years of probation. As part of her sentence, she agreed to pay restitution of $10,534 for damage she did to the Chabad of Squirrel Hill.

Prosecutors say Lubit and her co-defendant, Mohamad Hamad, conspired to deface the Chabad, a center for Jewish educational programming and religious services.

Lubit and Hamad allegedly spray-painted the words “Jews 4 Palestine” on the Chabad building, along with an inverted triangle, which prosecutors say is a symbol used by Hamas fighters to designate an Israeli target.

Charges against Hamad are pending, according to the Department of Justice.

“Talya Lubit instilled fear in the Pittsburgh Jewish community by spray-painting a synagogue with the mark of a designated foreign terrorist organization, along with vandalizing the sign of a building belonging to an organization that provides critical services to members of the Jewish community and others,” said Acting United States Attorney Rivetti.

Jessica Brown Smith, COO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, delivered this victim impact statement during the sentencing:

“This crime was not simply graffiti on a building. It was a deliberate act of antisemitism intended to intimidate and retraumatize an entire community. For the Pittsburgh Jewish community still healing from the worst antisemitic attack in U.S. history in 2018 and now retraumatized by the worst single act of terrorism against Jews since the Holocaust, this act of vandalism was particularly despicable. The hateful words and symbols painted on our Federation sign revived deep feelings of fear, violation and vulnerability. It was a stark reminder that antisemitism is not distant or abstract, but present in our own backyard. Because of the Federation’s central role in Pittsburgh’s Jewish communal life, the attack was not only against a building but against the heart of a community. Its premeditated nature based on our remote location made it clear that the target was not just property, but our employees. While we remain resilient, the impact of this act of hate was profound and enduring.”

Shawn Brokos, director of community security for the Jewish Federation, said she was pleased with the sentencing, adding that it’s one of the longer probationary sentences she’s seen.

“I think it will send a message to other people who look to do hate crimes, whether it’s directed at the Jewish community, any other religious, ethnic or cultural community — and we’re seeing a lot of that now in Pittsburgh,” Brokos said.

Brokos noted Lubit apologized during the hearing and said she hopes the community will accept and work toward a better future.

