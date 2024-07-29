Police investigating alleged anti-Semitic graffiti left on multiple Pittsburgh-area synagogues

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating alleged anti-Semitic graffiti that was left on two local synagogues.

Graffiti was left on Chabad of Squirrel Hill and the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh sometime overnight Monday, police said.

There are currently no suspects. Police are investigating, including the possibility that the vandalisms are related.

Anyone with surveillance video of or anyone who sees or hears anything regarding these incidents is asked to call Zone 4 police at 412-422-6520.

