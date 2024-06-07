Woman arrested, accused of shooting father of her child in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — A woman was arrested Thursday night after a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

According to court documents, Breanna Didolce, 23, is accused of shooting Jeremiah Anger, the father of her child, after she told police he threatened to throw her down the stairs.

Didolce told police that Anger had been physically and verbally abusive to her in the past.

Court documents say Didolce hid the gun, which is registered in her name, after the shooting.

Anger was shot twice. He died at a local hospital.

Didolce is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.

