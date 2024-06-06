Man shot inside Carrick rental home

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot inside of a rental home in Carrick Thursday.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to house on Wynoka Street at Brownsville Road just before 11:45 a.m. for a man saying he had been shot.

Police found a man in his 20s in the first floor of the home. He had been shot in the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said it’s not known at this time how many people live inside the rental home, which has multiple private bedrooms and a common area.

The investigation is ongoing.

