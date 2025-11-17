Woman arrested after police say she brought loaded, stolen gun to hospital in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — A woman who was brought to Butler Memorial Hospital for a suspected overdose is now behind bars. Police said she brought a gun into the hospital, which isn’t allowed. Police say that the gun was also stolen, and she didn’t have a concealed carry license.

“You know, [I’m] a little caught off guard, even in a medical facility, something like that to occur, you think there’d be some sort of precautions taken,” said Tyler Walters of Butler. “I mean, it’s just a hospital, you wouldn’t think anything of it.”

Police were called to an apartment parking lot in Butler on Wednesday for a suspected overdose. They found 18-year-old Alayna Wolfe and three others. Police say Wolfe was “acting erratically and screaming,” but did not show signs of opiate use. Police said her boyfriend told them she had a seizure.

She was taken to the hospital, where police say a nurse found the gun in her pocket.

The gun had a scratched serial number and rust on the serial number plate. They were able to clean it and found it was a stolen gun from Butler.

In a statement, Independence Health System, which runs Butler Memorial Hospital, said, "Due to patient privacy laws and out of respect for those involved, we are unable to comment on this incident. Independence Health System remains deeply committed to providing an environment where everyone feels safe, respected, and valued. The safety and well-being of our patients, staff, and visitors are always our highest priority."

According to court papers, Wolfe wasn’t patted down before being taken to the hospital by ambulance, “due to the nature of the call and Wolfe’s behavior and the medical nature of the event.”

“I think pat downs should be necessary, or appropriate at least,” Walters said.

Back in March, Channel 11 reported on a picket and rally from hospital employees demanding improved safety measures, including metal detectors at all entrances.

Those we spoke to on Monday agreed.

“I think they should check that, and they probably should have metal detectors coming into the hospitals now,” said one man who wished to remain anonymous.

In August, the hospital added metal detectors and security personnel to the Brady Street and Tower entrances.

