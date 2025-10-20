Woman calls 911 after shooting, killing her husband in Westmoreland County, police say

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman has been charged with criminal homicide after police said she called 911 to confess she shot her husband inside a Westmoreland County home.

On Saturday around 4:16 p.m., police said that Leeann Steel went to a neighboring home on Marlin Drive in Hempfield Township, called 911 and told dispatchers she shot her husband and he needed medical attention.

When officers arrived at the home, the front door was locked and they had to make force entry inside. Once inside, according to the complaint, the victim William Steel was found shot in an upstairs bedroom.

William Steel was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers also responded to the neighboring home where Leeann Steel called 911 from. When troopers arrived, she was in the yard talking with dispatchers.

According to the criminal complaint, a gun was seen on a small table on the front porch. Leenn Steel told police that it was the gun that she used to shoot her husband.

Leeann Steel is in the Westmoreland County Prison and was denied bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group