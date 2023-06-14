Woman charged after argument at gas station leads to gunfire in Tarentum, police say

A woman is being charged after police say an argument at a gas station led to gunfire in an Allegheny County community.

Freedom Brown, 41, is facing charges of terroristic threats and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault after an Allegheny County police investigation into shots fired in Tarentum around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

A person told police there was an argument at the Marathon gas station during which Brown made threats, according to court documents. Video surveillance shows two people walking in the area of E. Fifth Avenue and Corbett Street when an SUV pulled up and two males get out. Brown points in the direction of the two people and one of the males pulls out a handgun and fires eight shots in their direction, according to the complaint.

No one was hit by gunfire but two people had minor injuries running from the scene.

