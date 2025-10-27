Woman charged in connection with shooting in Point Breeze

PITTSBURGH — A woman is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood on Friday.

Online court records show Branaja B. Bennett, 23, of Pittsburgh, is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the intersection of Brashear Street and East End Avenue for reports of shots fired

Dispatchers informed police that the caller told them she had just shot a man on East End Avenue, records say.

Police say they found Bennett and another woman at a grocery store in Wilkinsburg and detained them. They reportedly recovered a gun from Bennett’s waistband.

The victim was found on East End Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and shoulder, records say. Medics took him to a hospital in critical condition.

When interviewed, Bennett told police about an ongoing dispute between her and her sister, and her sister’s boyfriend, records say.

Bennett claimed the dispute escalated to the point where the victim pulled his car up to her home and began walking toward her and yelling, records say. That’s when the victim allegedly reached into his pocket to pull out a handgun, so she pulled out hers and shot twice before leaving and calling 911.

Police say Bennett had a concealed carry permit that had been revoked at the time of the incident. Bennett reportedly said she was unaware of the revocation.

Records show Bennett posted unsecured bail, set at $100,000.

