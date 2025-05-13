Woman charged with animal cruelty, neglect after dog has leg amputated

PITTSBURGH — There’s a new beginning for a dog brought to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) last month. He was adopted after Pittsburgh police said he was a victim of neglect, and the woman responsible for caring for him is now facing charges.

Juanieka Farrar faces several charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect.

Last month, police were dispatched to a house on Woodland Avenue in Marshall Shadeland. The caller told dispatchers a tan Pitbull, attached to a short tether on a fence pole, was left outside in the rain and crying.

A criminal complaint said that due to the lack of a proper shelter, the dog appeared to be soaking wet, somewhat thin and limping. Police officers observed that its back right leg had a severe injury. Police also noticed his ribs and spine protruding and were concerned for the dog’s overall health and wellness.

Farrar told police the dog belonged to her 16-year-old son and said that it had been staying there since last July. She ensured that the dog was fed and well taken care of. When asked about its leg, Farrar told police the dog slipped on the kitchen floor two days earlier but did not take it to the vet.

Police took the dog to Blue Pearl Vet Hospital, where he had to have his right hind leg amputated.

After a few weeks at HARP, the dog was adopted. HARP officials said the dog is happily adjusting to his new life, with his adoptive family hoping to put all this behind them.

