Support requested for 12-year-old student, Westinghouse Academy staff member hit by SUV

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is rallying support for a student and staff member hit by an SUV outside Westinghouse Academy last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 12-year-old boy, adult woman hit by SUV outside Pittsburgh’s Westinghouse Academy

The two victims, a 12-year-old boy and an adult woman, were walking near the school on Oct. 15 when they were struck.

Both were seriously hurt and are now recovering after multiple surgeries, PPS posted on social media Thursday.

>>> PHOTOS: Accident investigators respond to crash that hurt 2 people outside Westinghouse Academy <<<

The school district shared a fundraising campaign and asked for public support as the victims heal. Funds raised by the campaign will go toward medical expenses, rehabilitation costs and other essential needs.

“We ask that you continue to keep our fellow Bulldogs and their families in your thoughts and prayers,” the district said. “Your compassion, kindness and generosity remind us what it means to stand together as one community.”

The campaign shared photos of the student who was injured, but did not name him or the staff member.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group