Woman convicted of shooting person in chest with pellet gun arrested as fugitive in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — A woman with an active warrant and a history of violence was arrested by Allegheny County Sheriff’s detectives on Friday.

Police say Cecilia Littlejohn, 26, from North Braddock has been on the run since February after she allegedly violated her probation.

Littlejohn was put on probation after she pleaded guilty to shooting a person in the chest with a pellet gun. She also had an active warrant out of Forest Hills for simple assault charges.

Detectives learned she was staying in a house on Edgewood Avenue. They had to force their way inside and found her hiding inside a closet.

Littlejohn is now being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group