Woman in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing a road in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the incident happened just before 1 p.m. as a couple was crossing S 28th Street after leaving a restaurant in the area. A vehicle turning off of Sidney Street to S 28th Street hit the woman, who is in her late 70s.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition with head trauma.

Officials tell us the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

The Collision Investigation Unit is investigating.

