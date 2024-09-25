Local

Woman in critical condition after shooting in Homewood South

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Police (WPXI) Pittsburgh Police (WPXI)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Homewood South Wednesday morning.

Pittsburgh police said emergency crews were called to the 7000 block of Kelly Street at around 7:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found a woman who had been shot in the back courtyard of the building, police said. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local veteran’s car stolen with his dog inside, family offering cash reward for beloved pet’s return
  • Peters Township woman speaks out for first time about violent hammer attack, her recovery
  • Local man admitted to using skimming device on gas pumps at Monroeville Sheetz, police say
  • VIDEO: Butler neighbors react to former President Trump’s return in October
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read