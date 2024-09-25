Woman in critical condition after shooting in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Homewood South Wednesday morning.

Pittsburgh police said emergency crews were called to the 7000 block of Kelly Street at around 7:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found a woman who had been shot in the back courtyard of the building, police said. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group