Woman dead after rollover crash on I-70 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A woman is dead after a crash on I-70 in Washington County.

The Washington County coroner said Kaylee Ogea, 18, from North Carolina, was driving on I-70 near the West Virginia state line on Sunday.

She lost control of her vehicle and rolled over.

Investigators say they were alerted of the crash at 3:07 a.m.

Ogea was pronounced dead at 4:44 a.m. at the UPMC Washington Hospital.

