Woman dead after rollover crash on I-70 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A woman is dead after a crash on I-70 in Washington County.
The Washington County coroner said Kaylee Ogea, 18, from North Carolina, was driving on I-70 near the West Virginia state line on Sunday.
She lost control of her vehicle and rolled over.
Investigators say they were alerted of the crash at 3:07 a.m.
Ogea was pronounced dead at 4:44 a.m. at the UPMC Washington Hospital.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group