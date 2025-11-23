Woman detained in connection with reported robbery in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman was detained on Sunday in connection with a reported robbery in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says police were called to the intersection of Reed and Vine streets at 3:43 p.m.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers received a report of a house robbery in progress. The caller was not on scene.

A woman was found on scene and determined to be a potential suspect, the spokesperson says. Officers called to her, but she would not leave the building.

SWAT was requested around 5 p.m., and the woman was taken into custody shortly afterward.

She would be taken to police headquarters for questioning, the spokesperson says.

