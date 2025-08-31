Woman dies after early morning ATV crash in Armstrong County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after an early morning ATV crash in Armstrong County.

Pennsylvania State Police says the Kittanning barracks responded to the crash on private property in the 900 block of Deanville Road in Madison Township around 2:30 a.m.

Troopers say two people were riding the ATV at the time of the crash.

The passenger, identifed as Samantha Hetrick, 21, of Brookville, died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

