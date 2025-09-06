Woman dies after Indiana County crash where vehicle ran red light, state police say

BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Indiana County on Friday.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash occurred before 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 22 and Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township.

Troopers say an eastbound vehicle on State Route 22 traveled through a steady red light while another vehicle with a green light was making a left-hand turn from Resort Plaza Drive onto the roadway.

The vehicle that ran the red light reportedly tried to avoid the collision but couldn’t. The impact of the crash overturned the first vehicle and sent it across the lanes of travel, coming to a rest on the driver’s side facing south on State Route 22. The other vehicle spun 180 degrees before coming to a stop in the intersection.

Troopers say the driver of the first vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the second vehicle were all taken to area hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash. One of the passengers, who has not been identified, died of her injuries.

The crash closed a portion of State Route 22 for three hours.

