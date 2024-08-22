Homicide detectives respond to scene in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives responded to a scene in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County 911 said police and EMS units were also called to Pennwood Drive in Penn Hills at around 4:30 a.m.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

