Shocking video shows moment good Samaritan is shot while trying to help a man

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has obtained cell phone video of the moment a good Samaritan was shot eight times in Brighton Heights while trying to help a man.

Our Gabriella DeLuca sat down with Melissa Byrne, the victim’s daughter, as she watched the video showing what happened to her dad, Paul Werder, on Brighton Road two weeks ago — when police say he was trying to help Angus Sanders Jr.

“To see it in video, it makes it even more real and more traumatic,” Byrne said.

You can see Sanders fall into the bushes, and we paused the video before he started firing — though you can still hear several gunshots and gasps in the background.

Paul’s family told us, Angus Jr. was lying on the ground when Paul went over to see if he needed help. Investigators believe he was on drugs.

“My dad isn’t that type of person anyway to instigate that kind of situation. His intentions were always pure,” Byrne said.

Today, Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 they have several angles of surveillance video that shows the shooting.

“They can see that all my dad was trying to do was help somebody who appeared to be injured,” she said.

Paul was shot eight times in his lower body, and since then, he’s been in the hospital.

His family shared this photo of him visiting with his grandchild.

“I think he somehow thinks he’s going to be walking again in like two weeks, but that’s not going to happen. He has the attitude for a situation like this,” Melissa said.

