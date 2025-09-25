Woman ‘forcefully’ throws toddler on ground at Pittsburgh court building before fleeing, police say

PITTSBURGH — Authorities say a woman threw her toddler on the ground following a dispute with the child’s father in Downtown Pittsburgh.

At around 12:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Police and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s officers responded to the Municipal Court Building in the 600 block of First Avenue for a parental dispute.

During the incident, the parents of a young girl, around 1 and a half years old, started arguing. Police said at that time, the mother “forcefully” threw the child to the ground and left the area in her vehicle.

Medics responded and evaluated the child, and determined that she was not hurt. CYF was called, and the child will be released into the custody of the father.

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus told Channel 11 that the woman was taken into custody. It’s unclear right now where she was located.

Pittsburgh police said charges are expected to be filed by the sheriff’s office, which is leading the investigation.

