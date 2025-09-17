Woman forges death certificate for her husband in an attempt to get refund

A Derry Township woman is accused of forging her husband’s death certificate, attempting to scam a business into issuing her a refund.

Lori Shawley is accused of forging the papers to get out of the contract for a metal garage built at her home.

A criminal complaint states she hired a company to build a $14,000 carport on her property and made the 20% down payment.

Later, she told the company her husband had died unexpectedly and needed to cancel construction. She also requested that the down payment be returned so she could pay for funeral expenses.

The complaint states Shawley sent her husband’s death certificate to the company in order to start the refund process. But, an employee reviewing the document claimed “it was apparent to her that the document was forged/computer generated.”

That’s when the company contacted the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, which determined there was no record of the man’s death. Police also confirmed Shawley’s husband was still alive when they spoke with him over the phone.

Shawley is facing felony charges for forgery and attempted theft by deception.

